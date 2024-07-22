'It's Joever': Meme Fest On Social Media As Biden Exits Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden dropped out of the forthcoming presidential election on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee. The announcement wasn't completely unexpected, especially after pressure mounted on Biden following his poor performance in the first presidential debate last month.

Soon after Biden's decision, people on social media wasted no time weighing in on his decision and shared some hilarious memes.

"Live shot at the Democratic party," wrote an X user, sharing a video featuring morphed faces of President Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Live shot at the Democratic party pic.twitter.com/zQQQinU7Xb — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) July 21, 2024

Another viral image shows Kamala Harris all dressed up as she makes her way towards the White House.

"Came to me in a sudden vision," the user wrote.

came to me in a sudden vision pic.twitter.com/nG0amkmWm6 — ali golub really needs a job ???? (@alibrooke4ever) July 21, 2024

"You say it's Joever; I say it's just Kamencing," another user added.

You say it's Joever; I say it's just Kamencing. pic.twitter.com/xuGv8KM949 — Dan Cluchey (@dancluchey) July 21, 2024

A third person wrote, "If Joe Biden dropping out on National Ice Cream Day doesn't prove we live in a simulation idk what will."

Announcing his decision, Biden said, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term".

He further said that he would speak about his decision in detail later this week.

"For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work," he added.

This comes days after Biden announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in isolation.

The presidential elections in the US are slated for November 5 this year.