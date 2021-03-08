'It's A Girl': Harry, Meghan Reveal 2nd Child's Gender In Oprah Tell-All

Oprah Winfrey has reportedly sold the interview to US broadcaster CBS for $7-9 million.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that they are having a baby girl, in a tell-all interview to American chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Last month the couple had announced that they were expecting their second child together. They released a black-and-white image of them under a tree, all smiles, with Meghan, 39, showing signs of pregnancy.

In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired today, Meghan Markle flatly denied that she made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding to Harry -- saying the "reverse was true."

"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey of the reported incident -- which has been pored over at great length by the gossip press.

"The reverse happened," Meghan added, saying that Kate "was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized."

Meghan called the incident "the beginning of a real character assassination" and "a turning point" in her relations with the royal family, AFP reported.