Italy Seeks to Ban Use Of English In Official Communication, Proposes Fines Upto Rs 82 Lakh

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Under a new law proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, Italians who use English and other foreign words in official communications could be fined up to 100,000 euros (Rs 82,46,550). The bill was introduced by Fabio Rampelli, a member of the lower chamber of deputies and is supported by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as per a report in CNN.

Although all foreign languages have been included by the law, it has specifically targeted "Anglomania," or the use of English words, which the draft claims "demeans and mortifies" the Italian language. It adds that it has been made worse by the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, popularly known as Brexit.

Anyone holding a position in public administration will need to have "written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language," according to the bill, which has not yet been brought up for parliamentary discussion. It also prohibits the use of "acronyms and names" for job positions in local businesses in official documents.

According to a draft of the law, as seen by the outlet, foreign companies would need Italian-language versions of all internal policies and employment contracts.

"It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania has repercussions for society as a whole," the draft bill states, according to CNN.

Italian must be the primary language used in all offices, even those which communicate with non-Italian-speaking foreigners, according to the first article of the legislation. Furthermore, Italian would be made "mandatory for the promotion and use of public goods and services in the national territory" according to Article 2. There could be penalties ranging from 5,000 euros (Rs 4,44,924) to 100,000 euros (Rs 82,46,550) for failing to do so.