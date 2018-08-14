At Least 10 Dead After Bridge Collapses In Italy's Genoa: Police

A motorway bridge which collapsed on Tuesday in the city of Genoa is seen in this picture.(Reuters)

The collapse of a bridge in the Italian port town of Genoa has killed 10 people based on an initial estimate, police sources said on Tuesday. The sources said 20 vehicles were involved, adding train services had been interrupted. The elevated motorway collapse in northern Italy appears to be "an immense tragedy", Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday, just before a local news agency reported "dozens" dead. "I'm following with great apprehension what has happened in Genoa, which appears to be an immense tragedy," Toninelli said on Twitter. Soon afterward, Italy's Adnkronos news agency cited an emergency ambulance service spokesman estimating dozens had perished. The section of the toll motorway that collapsed was elevated over a river and a portion of the city of Genoa.

A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

The local fire brigade said also victims were likely after the bridge collapsed at around 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) during torrential rainfall.

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge, which was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.

An witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".

