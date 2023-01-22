Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Removes Top Minister Over Court Ruling

Benjamin Netanyahu removed a top minister following a Supreme Court ruling. (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed a top minister from office Sunday following a Supreme Court ruling against Aryeh Deri's appointment which has shaken the nascent cabinet.

"It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you from your position as a minister in the government," Prime Minister Netanyahu told Aryeh Deri during a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from the premier's office.

Leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas, Mr Deri was appointed health and interior minister last month as part of a coalition deal following Israel's November 1 elections.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Benjamin Netanyahu "must remove Deri from his position" due to a tax evasion conviction last year.

The veteran politician relinquished his parliamentary seat at the time.

