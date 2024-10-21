Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Reopens After Brief Halt Over "Suspicious Object"

Israel's airport authority on Monday resumed operations at the country's main airport, Ben Gurion, after briefly closing its airspace.

Local media reported a "suspicious object" being spotted near the facility that led to its closure for about 30 minutes.

"The airport is open for landings and departures," the airport authority said in a statement.

The Israeli army later said in a statement that five drones had been intercepted "in the area of the Mediterranean Sea" and stressed that there were no security risks to the airport.

"The UAVs were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," it said.

"In addition, it should be emphasised that there is no concern for a security incident in the area of Ben Gurion Airport," which is near the commercial centre of Tel Aviv.

The temporary suspension of the airport's operations came weeks after Israel's airspace was briefly closed when Iran targeted the country with around 200 missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later vowed to make Iran "pay" for its "big mistake", while Tehran in turn warned of a "decisive and regretful" response to an Israeli attack.

Israel is at war with Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has previously claimed rocket fire towards Tel Aviv from Lebanon.

Another Iran-backed group, the Huthi rebels of Yemen, in early October claimed a drone attack on Tel Aviv, after saying they had fired a missile at Ben Gurion Airport. The latter attack led to Israeli air strikes on Yemen.

