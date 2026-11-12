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4 Killed, Several Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed at least four people and wounded several others early on Thursday, a spokesman for Gaza's civil defence service told Reuters.

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4 Killed, Several Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza
CAIRO Nov 12:

An Israeli airstrike on a building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed at least four people and wounded several others early on Thursday, a spokesman for Gaza's civil defence service told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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