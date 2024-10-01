Advertisement

Israeli Strike Hits Beirut's Southern Suburbs: Security Source

The Israeli military had warned it would strike specific buildings in the neighbourhood, a densely populated district south of the Lebanese capital, as fears grow of a looming ground invasion.

An Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs late on Monday, a security source said.
Beirut:

with a Reuters reporter seeing a flash of light and hearing a loud blast.

The Israeli military had warned it would strike specific buildings in the neighbourhood, a densely populated district south of the Lebanese capital, as fears grow of a looming ground invasion.

Israel Hezbollah War, Lebanon, Israel
