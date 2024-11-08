Advertisement

Israeli Soccer Fans Attacked In Amsterdam, Netanyahu Sends Rescue Planes

The fans had travelled to the Netherlands to watch the Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Ajax Amsterdam.

The Israeli Embassy in the US stated Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked as they left the stadium.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the dispatch of two planes to Amsterdam to evacuate Israeli soccer fans who were attacked by an alleged Pro-Palestinian mob on Thursday night.

The assault began after Maccabi Tel Aviv's loss to Ajax, with attackers targeting Israelis at various locations across the city, chanting "Free Palestine" and throwing insults in Arabic.

At least 10 Israelis were injured in the violence, with some reports suggesting that two individuals are still unaccounted for. Additionally, attackers stole passports from some of the targeted individuals.

Israel Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens in the Netherlands to remain indoors and avoid going out, while Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has asked Dutch authorities to help Israelis safely reach the airport.

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the attacks, describing them as an act of anti-Semitism with Israelis being beaten, kicked, run-over, and even being thrown into the river.

Former Israeli special envoy Noa Tishby claimed one fan was forced to say "Free Palestine" before being released.

In response to the violence, Israel PM Netanyahu called for Dutch authorities to act swiftly to ensure the safety of Israelis, calling the incident "serious."

Former Israel PM Naftali Bennett also called for immediate action, urging authorities to act immediately to prevent further harm.

