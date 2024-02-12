Israel Says 2 Hostages Rescued From Hamas Captivity In Gaza

The Israeli military announced early Monday morning that two hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attacks were rescued in an overnight operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The military said in a statement that "during a joint IDF (military), ISA (Shin Bet security agency), and Israel Police operation in Rafah, overnight, two Israeli hostages were rescued, Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70)", adding the pair were in "good medical condition".

