Israeli Envoy Thanks PM Modi For 'So Much Support' During War With Hamas

Israel PM Netanyahu called PM Modi and gave him update about the ongoing situation. (File)

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing solidarity with Israel at a time when the country is at war.

He expressed gratitude for supporting Israel and said the nation gets so much support from "our Indian brothers and sisters."

In a post on social media platform X, Naor Gilon said, "Thank you again PM @narendramodinJi. Since we get SO MUCH support from our Indian brothers and sisters, I'm unfortunately unable to thank each and every one of you personally."

"Please accept this as my gratitude to all our friends," he added.

The Israeli envoy's response came in response to the recent conversation between PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amid the onslaught by Israeli forces on Gaza following Hamas attacks, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provided him with an update about the ongoing situation.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.

"I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi said.

On Saturday, expressing solidarity with Israel in the wake of the deadly rocket strikes by Hamas, Prime Minister Modi said that the thoughts of people were with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X.

At least 900 Israelis have been killed in the Hamas attacks, while over 2,616 were injured, according to the latest reports.

In a war update shared by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X, the IDF said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza in the ongoing conflict. It also stated that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel and Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force continues to extensively attack many targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that 123 soldiers have been killed in the fighting, and 50 families have been informed that a relative was kidnapped by Hamas.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly -- 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.

This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, according to The Times of Israel.

