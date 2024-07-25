Israel Warns France Of Iranian Threats Against Israelis At Olympics Games

Iran had hailed the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel but said it was not involved in it. (File)

Israel warned France on Thursday of potential threats from Iran-backed groups against Israeli athletes and tourists in Paris during the Olympic Games.

"There are those who seek to harm the festivities of this joyous event," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French counterpart in a letter, copies of which were released to the media.

"We currently have assessments of potential threats from Iranian terror affiliates and other terrorist organisations aiming to carry out terror attacks against members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists during the Olympics."

France has mounted a vast security operation to ensure the Olympics are safe. Around 18,000 French troops have been deployed to secure the Games in addition to regular police.

All Israeli athletes at the Paris Games, which start officially on Friday, will have round-the-clock personal security provided by elite French police, both inside the Olympic village and every time they leave the compound in northern Paris.

In an address to the US Congress on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a global alliance against the Iranian "axis of terror".

He argued that the United States and Israel "must stand together" against Iran and its proxies.

Iran had hailed the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel but said it was not involved in it.

Tensions have soared during the war sparked by the attack, drawing in Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Yemen's Huthi rebels, along with the Hezbollah group in Lebanon and former Iran-backed paramilitaries in the Iraqi armed forces, are part of a Tehran-aligned "axis of resistance" that supports Hamas against Israel and its allies.

Iran has reiterated support for the groups but insisted they are independent in their decision-making and actions.

On April 13-14, Iran carried out an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, days after an air strike widely attributed to Israel levelled Iran's consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

