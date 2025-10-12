Advertisement

Israel To Sit Out Gaza Peace Summit Hosted By Trump And Egypt's Sisi

The meeting will take place on Monday afternoon and will see participation of leaders from more than twenty countries.

Israel To Sit Out Gaza Peace Summit Hosted By Trump And Egypt's Sisi
Netanyahu's spokeswoman said that there will be no Israeli representation at the summit. (File)
Israel will not send a representative to the peace summit for Gaza that will be hosted by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"No Israeli official will attend," Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told AFP on Sunday.

