Israel To Sit Out Gaza Peace Summit Hosted By Trump And Egypt's Sisi

Netanyahu's spokeswoman said that there will be no Israeli representation at the summit.
Israel will not send a representative to the peace summit for Gaza that will be hosted by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh.
"No Israeli official will attend," Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told AFP on Sunday.
