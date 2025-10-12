Israel To Sit Out Gaza Peace Summit Hosted By Trump And Egypt's Sisi

Israel will not send a representative to the peace summit for Gaza that will be hosted by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"No Israeli official will attend," Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told AFP on Sunday.

