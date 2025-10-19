Israel Strikes Rafah After Forces Targeted By "Terrorists", Says Military

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday after its troops came under fire from militants.

"Earlier today, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and opened fire on IDF forces operating to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area in accordance with the terms of the agreement," the military said in a statement.

"The IDF responded with air strikes by fighter jets and artillery fire, targeting the Rafah area to neutralise the threat and destroying several operational tunnels and military structures where terrorist activity was detected."

