Advertisement

Israel Strikes Rafah After Forces Targeted By "Terrorists", Says Military

IDF said in a statement that it struck the terrorists who opened fire on IDF forces operating to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israel Strikes Rafah After Forces Targeted By "Terrorists", Says Military

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday after its troops came under fire from militants.

"Earlier today, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and opened fire on IDF forces operating to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area in accordance with the terms of the agreement," the military said in a statement.

"The IDF responded with air strikes by fighter jets and artillery fire, targeting the Rafah area to neutralise the threat and destroying several operational tunnels and military structures where terrorist activity was detected."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israeli Military, Israel Hamas War, Israel Strikes Rafah
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com