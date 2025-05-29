Advertisement

Israel Signed Off On Latest Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Says White House

President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff submitted the proposal to Hamas after Israel signed off on it, she said.

Washington:

Israel has signed off on the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza before it was sent to the Palestinian Hamas group, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

"I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home," Leavitt said at a briefing.

Asked if Hamas had accepted the proposal, she said, "Not to my knowledge."

