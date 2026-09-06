Israel Says Netanyahu Ordered Evacuation Of Some West Bank Settlements

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the evacuation of some settlements in the occupied West Bank deemed illegal under Israeli law, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday.

"To my knowledge, Netanyahu has given the instruction to evacuate" certain settlements, Smotrich said, adding that he did not approve of the measure.

While all Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law, some established without government approval -- often consisting of just a few prefabricated homes -- are also considered illegal by Israel.

Several Israeli media outlets also reported on Sunday that Netanyahu had issued the order, with Israel's largest news site Ynet saying it was the result of US pressure.

At the end of August, Netanyahu had promised to continue establishing settlements in the West Bank despite growing international backlash.

The construction and expansion of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territory has increased significantly under his government.

According to Smotrich, the evacuation concerned outposts built in areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority and without official authorisation.

The leader of a far-right party that advocates the annexation of the entire West Bank, Smotrich boasted on Sunday that he had led "a revolution" by building and legalising "villages, farms, roads and thousands of homes" in the territory, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

Netanyahu's office, contacted by AFP, did not respond to the reports.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the Palestinian territory, among some three million Palestinians.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the West Bank on Saturday in support of Palestinians with US citizenship who have been victims of attacks by settlers.

"Our clear message is that crime is crime, terror is terror," Huckabee said, stopping short of naming Israel.

"When people do it they should have an expectation that they will have severe consequences."

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