Benjamin Netanyahu's Son Flown Back To Israel From US Over "Significant Threat" From Iran

Israel's Shin Bet security agency has confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, faced a "significant" threat from Iran, which led to his urgent return from the US to Israel.

Yair was in Florida when Israeli authorities decided to move him back to Israel along with his security team, following a security assessment, according to the Jerusalem Post. The security agency confirmed the evacuation but did not reveal what the threat was or identify those behind it.

"There was indeed a significant threat to harm Yair Netanyahu, and in light of this, following a situation assessment, a decision was made to extract him together with his security team urgently back to Israel," the Shin Bet stated.

US outlet Newsmax reported earlier that Israeli intelligence had uncovered an alleged Iranian plan to assassinate Yair in Florida in December 2025.

According to the report, Israeli intelligence alerted US authorities after receiving information about the alleged plot. A US law enforcement source was quoted as saying Iranian operatives were believed to be in the Miami area and had monitored Yair's movements.

The Shin Bet, however, has not said that Iran was responsible for the threat.

Channel 12 reported that Shin Bet agents were moved from New York to Miami to assist with the emergency evacuation. The agents had been accompanying Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his US visit, according to The Times of Israel.

The latest report comes after Benjamin Netanyahu last week said that Iran had attempted to assassinate one of his sons.

"There is something here that is unimaginable. Iran marked one of my sons. Iran tried to murder him - tried to murder one of my sons," Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 14. He did not reveal whether Yair or his other son, Avner, was the target.

Yair has spent much of the past few years in the Miami area. His stay in the US has previously drawn criticism in Israel, especially after the October 2023 Hamas attack, as hundreds of thousands of Israelis were called up for reserve duty.