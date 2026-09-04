Israel Says Eliminated Hamas Leader Who Led October 7 Sufa Outpost Attack

The Israel Defence Forces on Friday said it had eliminated a Hamas commander who led the October 7 infiltration of the Sufa outpost and played a key role throughout the Israel-Hamas war.

Nukhba commander Muhammad Mahmoud Marshad Al-Qadi was eliminated by the Israeli forces, the IDF said in a post on X.

Al-Qadi not only commanded the deadly assault on Sufa, but throughout the war played a central role in holding hostages in Hamas captivity in the Rafah area, it said.

He was also responsible for training Hamas terrorists, rebuilding the organisation's operational capabilities, and advancing new terror attacks.

The IDF said Al Qadi was targeted and eliminated to remove the immediate threat he posed to Israeli forces and civilians. "The terrorist was eliminated in order to remove the threat that he posed."

Massive Weapons Network Busted in Samaria

In a parallel 48-hour "counterterrorism operation" in the Nablus area of Samaria in West Bank, IDF troops uncovered and destroyed more than 30 machines used for illegal weapons production.

Troops also seized concealed firearms, handguns and large quantities of ammunition, and apprehended over 10 wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the forces for the successful operation, saying dozens of weapons-manufacturing lathes were destroyed, dozens of weapons seized, and terror suspects arrested.

"Our activity to thwart terrorism continues with full force in Judea and Samaria, Gaza, Lebanon, and every place where our enemies attempt to threaten the State of Israel," Netanyahu said.