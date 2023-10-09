US Says Citizens Killed In Hamas Attack, Sends Warships To Support Israel

The Pentagon said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford.

Several American citizens were killed in the surprise land-sea-air attack on Israel by the Palestine group Hamas, a US official confirmed on Sunday. The official did not provide any further details, such as the exact number of Americans killed or their identities.

"We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said, as quoted by news agency AFP. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected."

US President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of US ships and warplanes to Israel on Sunday, signaling Washington's "unwavering" support for its ally in the face of escalating attacks by Hamas.

The Pentagon said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

The White House has swiftly reaffirmed US support for Israel after the deadly attack from the Gaza Strip, pledging "rock-solid" solidarity and calling for restraint from other parties to the conflict, following confirmation that "several" American citizens were killed.

President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and pledged additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces, which is now on its way to Israel.

"The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation," the White House said in a statement.

President Biden "pledged his full support for the Government and people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists."

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is working diligently to verify reports of missing and dead Americans following the attacks.

"I spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas to discuss the terrorist attacks against Israel. I urged that all leaders in the region must condemn these appalling acts of terrorism," Mr Blinken wrote on X.

Hamas accused the United States, a major arms supplier to Israel, of complicity in the "aggression against our people" by deploying the aircraft carrier.

The death count from the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has passed 1,100, with over 700 killed in Israel and at least 400 killed in Gaza.