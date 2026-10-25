Israel Is In Danger': Netanyahu Shares AI Image Of Nuclear Blast In Tel Aviv

Two days ahead of Israel's elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared an AI-generated image on social media depicting a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv and said Israel must use the remaining two years of US President Donald Trump's term to fight off an "existential threat" from Iran.

The image in Netanyahu's post showed a huge mushroom cloud rising over a densely populated city, while an explosion engulfed several buildings beneath it. Alongside the image, Netanyahu shared a statement by Israeli writer and political commentator Yuval Blumberg.

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"The State of Israel is in real and tangible existential danger. If the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, nothing will ever be the same again. Everything is so trivial compared to the existential threat of Iran and the Shiite axis. The staged and fabricated storms that crop up every so often are designed to divert attention from the one thing that matters most: completing the work in Iran. This touches on the physical existence of every single person here," the post read.

"We have another two years of Trump to finish the work in Iran, and there's no telling what will come after that-whether it's Kamala Harris or some other mediocre figure. This is the window of time we have left to complete the necessary work to ensure our physical existence for the coming years. All the required resources of the state must be invested in this mission," Netanyahu added in the post.

Netanahu's post soon faced sharp criticism from his opponents.

Reacting to the post, Democrats chairman Yair Golan accused Netanyahu of losing control as election day approached.

'The prime minister of Israel published an image of an atomic bomb over Tel Aviv. I ask that he be kept away from social media. The man and those around him have lost it. The pressure is mounting," Golan said.

"Another fearmongering video from Netanyahu. You are hysterical. As in every election campaign, once again the same method of lies and fearmongering," wrote Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot in a post.

Israel goes to the polls on Tuesday. The country votes through proportional representation based on the nationwide vote and a party is needed to secure 61 seats for a majority in the 120-seat parliament.