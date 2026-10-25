Israel Is In Danger': Netanyahu Shares AI Image Of Nuclear Blast In Tel Aviv

Two days ahead of Israel's elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared an AI-generated image on social media depicting a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv and said Israel must use the remaining two years of US President Donald Trump's term to fight off an "existential threat" from Iran.
The image in Netanyahu's post showed a huge mushroom cloud rising over a densely populated city, while an explosion engulfed several buildings beneath it. Alongside the image, Netanyahu shared a statement by Israeli writer and political commentator Yuval Blumberg.
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"The State of Israel is in real and tangible existential danger. If the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, nothing will ever be the same again. Everything is so trivial compared to the existential threat of Iran and the Shiite axis. The staged and fabricated storms that crop up every so often are designed to divert attention from the one thing that matters most: completing the work in Iran. This touches on the physical existence of every single person here," the post read.
"We have another two years of Trump to finish the work in Iran, and there's no telling what will come after that-whether it's Kamala Harris or some other mediocre figure. This is the window of time we have left to complete the necessary work to ensure our physical existence for the coming years. All the required resources of the state must be invested in this mission," Netanyahu added in the post.
תקראו את הדברים החשובים של יובל בלומברג: מדינת ישראל נמצאת בסכנה קיומית אמיתית ומוחשית. אם האיראנים ישיגו גרעין, שום דבר כבר לא ישנה יותר. הכל כל כך טפל אל מול הסכנה הקיומית של איראן והציר השיעי. הסערות המבוימות והמומצאות חדשות לבקרים נועדו להסיט את תשומת הלב מהדבר האחד שהוא החשוב ביותר: סיום העבודה באיראן. זה נוגע בקיום הפיזי של כל אדם ואדם כאן. יש לנו עוד שנתיים של טראמפ לסיים את העבודה באיראן, ואין לדעת מה יהיה לאחר מכן, אם זו תהיה קמאלה האריס, או תואם מאמדני כלשהו. זה חלון הזמן שנותר לנו כדי להשלים את העבודה הנדרשת כדי להבטיח את הקיום הפיזי שלנו לשנים הבאות. כל משאבי המדינה הנדרשים, צריכים להיות מושקעים במשימה הזו. קטאר, חרדים, אוריך, גיוס, התראות. הכל מסך עשן ענקי כדי להסתיר את הנושא היחיד שניצב מעל כולם בפער. אם יפלו במרכז הארץ שתי פצצות אטום, את מי יעניינו כל סערות הסרק האלה? הדורות הבאים לא יסלחו לנו אם נפספס את חלון ההזדמנויות ההיסטורי שמאפשר לנו לנסות ולהשלים את המשימה הקריטית ביותר שעומדת בפני הדור שלנו. זה לא יקרה עם ראש ממשלה שמוחזק בצווארו על ידי האחים המוסלמים וסייעני הטרור. זה לא יקרה עם ראש ממשלה שלא מסוגל להרים את הטלפון ולנהל שיחה אינטימית רציפה עם טראמפ. זה לא יקרה עם ראש ממשלה שלא מסוגל לעמוד בלחץ של ראיון טלויזיה. השינאה לנתניהו, ככל שהיא עולם ומלואו עבור מחנה שלם, לא תעזור מול הגרעין האיראני. כל אחד שדואג לקיום הפיזי שלו, של משפחתו, ושל אהוביו, ידו צריכה לרעוד לפני שהוא בוחר במישהו שלא יהיה מסוגל להשלים את המשימה, ובכך לדון את עצמו ואת משפחתו לסכנה של שואה שניה, בגלל השינאה הפוליטית שלו או בגלל סערת דמה מטופשת וחסרת חשיבות.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 25, 2026
Netanahu's post soon faced sharp criticism from his opponents.
Reacting to the post, Democrats chairman Yair Golan accused Netanyahu of losing control as election day approached.
'The prime minister of Israel published an image of an atomic bomb over Tel Aviv. I ask that he be kept away from social media. The man and those around him have lost it. The pressure is mounting," Golan said.
עדכון: ראש ממשלת ישראל פרסם תמונה של פצצת אטום על תל אביב. אני מבקש להרחיק אותו מהרשתות החברתיות. האיש וסביבתו איבדו את זה. הלחץ גובר. ביום שלישי נחליף את זורעי הפאניקה ונחזיר לישראל את הביטחון והשפיות.— Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) October 25, 2026
"Another fearmongering video from Netanyahu. You are hysterical. As in every election campaign, once again the same method of lies and fearmongering," wrote Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot in a post.
נתניהו אתה בהיסטריה. כמו בכל מערכת בחירות, שוב אותה שיטה של שקרים והפחדות. הפעם - איום על אזרחי ישראל בהשמדה המונית. וזה אחרי שנכשלת בהשגת מטרות המלחמה באיראן. מהבטחות לניצחון מוחלט עברת ל״לא נכנע״. זה כל הסיפור. אתה נכשלת. ובעוד יומיים, עם ישראל יראה לך את זה בקלפי. אנחנו נקים את הממשלה הבאה ונוביל את ישראל לביטחון ולשגשוג.— Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) October 25, 2026
Israel goes to the polls on Tuesday. The country votes through proportional representation based on the nationwide vote and a party is needed to secure 61 seats for a majority in the 120-seat parliament.
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