"<i>Bhago Yahan Se Chacha</i>": Viral Video Claims Iran Missile Onslaught On Qatar

Nine days into the American and Israeli military campaign against Iran, Tehran's retaliatory strikes are showing no signs of letting up, and a video allegedly filmed in Qatar shows the chaos of living close to US military bases as the strikes continue.

In the video, which has not been independently verified by NDTV, a man is heard speaking in Hindi as explosions ring out in the background and projectiles streak across the night sky.

The man can be heard saying, "Yeh dekho, abhi America ka base hai, hum pass mein hi rehta hai, yeh dekho, abhi Iran jo attack kar raha hai na, aisa maar raha hai, ki abhi agar gir gaya idhar ek bhi toh humara room udd jayega." [Look at this, there's an American base right here, we live very close to it, look, Iran is attacking right now, hitting so hard that if even one lands here, our room will be blown away.]

He continues, "Pura room hil raha hai, humari jaan khatre mein hai, pata nahin bach payenge ya nahin." [The whole room is shaking, our lives are in danger, we don't know if we'll make it out alive.]

Towards the end, he says, "Ae chacha idhar dhyaan dena, idhar toh nahin gir jayega." [Hey, uncle, pay attention here, it won't fall here, will it?]

The video ends abruptly with the man shouting, "Bhago yahan se chacha." [Run from here, uncle.]

Crazy how many interceptors they are using in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/BTZbk9IGil — Ali (@MerruX) March 6, 2026

Qatar, home to the region's largest US military base, Al Udeid, has seen several missiles being fired at it by Iran since the start of the war. The attacks followed Israel and the US' strikes on Iran, which began on February 28 and killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on day 1.

The scale of Iran's retaliation expanded well beyond Israel. So far, Tehran has directed strikes at Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Azerbaijan, effectively turning the wider Gulf into an active war zone.

Iran's President Apologises, Then Vows to Fight On

On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring states for the attacks but insisted Iran would defend itself. "I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran... no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," he said.

Responding to Trump, who demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, Pezeshkian asserted that Tehran would "not surrender".

"The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves," he said.