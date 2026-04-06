Israel Says Struck Iran's Largest Petrochemical Facility

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that Israel had conducted a "powerful strike" on Iran's largest petrochemical complex, with the operator saying it was assessing the damage from the attacks.

The complex in the Pars region services Iran's South Pars natural gas field -- the largest known natural gas reserve in the world -- which it shares with Qatar, and which Israel had previously hit last month.

The military "just carried out a powerful strike on Iran's largest petrochemical facility, located in Asaluyeh -- a central target responsible for about 50 percent of the country's petrochemical production", Katz said in a video statement.

Israel carried out a similar strike on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Zone in the southwestern Khuzestan province on Saturday, a local Iranian official said, adding that five people were killed.

"At this point, the two facilities, which together account for roughly 85 percent of Iran's petrochemical exports, have been taken out of operation and are no longer functioning," Katz said, calling it "a severe economic blow".

The National Petrochemical Company said Monday that a fire at its Pars site was contained and that no injuries had been reported, according to a statement carried by state media.

"The situation is currently under control, and technical aspects, as well as the extent of the damage, are under investigation," the statement said.

Later Monday, local authorities said strikes hit another petrochemical complex in Marvdasht further north, Fars news agency reported, adding that a fire there had been contained.

Israel also carried out strikes last month on gas facilities in Asaluyeh related to the South Pars field.

Iran responded at the time with attacks on gas plants and oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, with its military command vowing the "complete destruction" of Gulf energy infrastructure if the Israeli attack was repeated.

Asked how the latest attack would affect reported talks aimed at bringing an end to the Middle East war, Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said "the war is ongoing as talks are going".

"We've seen Iran use a strategy of stalling and using negotiations to create time for them," he added.

"Iran is attacking us. We're attacking them. If there is a ceasefire and our political echelon decides to direct us, we'll be quick to act."

In recent days, Israel has targeted key industrial sectors as part of the ongoing military campaign against Iran.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli strikes had destroyed around 70 percent of Iran's steel production capacity, significantly undermining Tehran's ability to manufacture weapons.

Katz said he and Netanyahu had ordered the military "to continue striking with full force Iran's national infrastructure".

Iran has also targeted industrial sites in Israel, including a refinery in the northern city of Haifa.

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