'Khamenei Neutralised, Regime Change Inevitable': Israeli Minister To NDTV

In a dramatic escalation that could reshape Middle East's geopolitical landscape, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been "neutralised" in joint US-Israel airstrikes, declaring that Israel will now intensify military operations aimed at dismantling what he called the "existential threats" posed by Tehran's regime.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV from the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Saar defended the launch of Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion, saying time had run out for diplomacy.

"The Americans themselves came to the conclusion that Iran, as usual, is wasting time," Saar said, referring to negotiations that had been underway in Geneva and mediated through Oman. According to Saar, intelligence indicated that Iran was close to transferring its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes into deep underground facilities, placing them beyond the effective reach of aerial strikes.

"We knew that within a very short time, Iran is going to put all its nuclear programme in a very deep underground installation where neither Israel nor America can hit effectively from the air," he said.

'More Dangerous Not to Act'

The joint strikes, launched just days ago, reportedly eliminated over 40 senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), alongside Khamenei. Saar described the Iranian leadership as an "extremely dangerous regime" that posed a direct existential threat to Israel.

"It's more dangerous not to act rather than to act in this situation," he asserted.

Saar dismissed criticism from Oman, which had expressed dismay over the collapse of diplomatic efforts. "We were not a side or a part of the negotiations.

The Americans handled it," he said. He also accused Iran of attacking Oman despite mediation efforts, questioning the regime's credibility.

Open to Dialogue? 'We Need Real Change'

While US President Donald Trump has indicated that Iran's new governing council has shown interest in dialogue, Saar signaled skepticism.

"We need to remove existential threats aimed at Israel... not only for weeks or months. We need to remove them for the long term," he said. He added that it was "not reasonable" to expect such change under the current "fanatic Ayatollah regime".

Saar went further, explicitly hinting at regime change as an outcome of the military campaign.

"We will intensify our strikes on the Iranian regime in order to give the Iranian people the opportunity to get their freedom back," he declared.

However, he stopped short of endorsing any specific opposition leader, including exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. "Not Israel and not the US will decide who will lead the Iranian people," Saar said, emphasising that leadership must emerge from a future free election process.

Region Engulfed in Conflict

The conflict has rapidly expanded beyond Israel and Iran. Airports and infrastructure in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait have reportedly been targeted.

"Why is Iran attacking airports in Qatar or in the Emirates? Is it reasonable?" Saar asked, describing Tehran's actions as evidence of "madness".

Despite US estimates suggesting operations could last several weeks, Saar refrained from committing to a timeline. "We look at the objectives," he said, indicating that operations would continue in coordination with Washington.

Targeting Khamenei: Intelligence Build-Up

On whether Israel had been tracking Khamenei for weeks, as some US media reports suggested, Saar confirmed that intelligence preparations had been extensive.

"From the minute we started to plan this operation... we did whatever is necessary from the point of view of our intelligence to make it successful," he said.

He accused Khamenei of directly ordering global terror activities, citing Argentina's findings about attacks in Buenos Aires in the 1990s . Saar also claimed that during the strikes, Israel simultaneously targeted consultations of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and security apparatus, which were allegedly planning further repression of protesters inside Iran.

Regime 'Still in Control' - For Now

Despite the elimination of top leadership, Saar acknowledged that the Iranian regime remains in control.

"They are deploying in the cities of Iran to try to prevent any kind of public protest," he said. However, he expressed confidence that sustained military pressure would "dramatically weaken" the regime, creating space for the Iranian people to act.

India-Israel Strategic Ties

The interview also touched upon India's response. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Israel days before the strikes, meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. India has expressed concern over escalating tensions but has consistently condemned terrorism.

Saar described PM Modi's visit as "great," praising India as "the biggest democracy on earth and a faster-growing economy". He reaffirmed strong bilateral ties, saying, "India can rely on Israel's friendship, as I believe we can rely on India's friendship".

As missiles continue to be intercepted over Jerusalem and retaliatory strikes ripple across the Gulf, Israel's message is clear: diplomacy has given way to decisive military action. Whether this unprecedented targeting of Iran's top leadership leads to regime collapse, prolonged regional war, or renewed negotiations remains the defining question for the days ahead.