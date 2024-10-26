Israel-Iran Live Updates: Israel Begins Strikes On Military Targets In Iran

Israel military said that it has launched "precise strikes" on military targets in Iran" early Saturday morning. The strikes against Iran were in response to "months of continuous attacks" from Tehran.

Iran's state TV also confirmed that several strong explosions were heard around the capital, but there was no official comment about the source of the explosions.

According to the Fox News, the White House was notified shortly before Israel carried out air strikes on Iran.

Here are the updates on Israel's attack on Iran: