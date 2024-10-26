Israel-Iran Live Updates: Israel Begins Strikes On Military Targets In Iran

Advertisement
47 seconds ago
Jerusalem:

Israel military said that it has launched "precise strikes" on military targets in Iran" early Saturday morning. The strikes against Iran were in response to "months of continuous attacks" from Tehran.

Iran's state TV also confirmed that several strong explosions were heard around the capital, but there was no official comment about the source of the explosions.

According to the Fox News, the White House was notified shortly before Israel carried out air strikes on Iran.

Here are the updates on Israel's attack on Iran:

Oct 26, 2024 05:49 (IST)
Israel Attacks Iran: Israel Army Claims 'Fully Mobilised' As It Strikes Iran

The Israeli military said it had "fully mobilised" its offensive and defensive capabilities as it carried out strikes on military targets in Iran on Saturday.
"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised," the military said in a statement. Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a separate statement, called on the people to be "alert and vigilant".

