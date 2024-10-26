Israel Will "Face Proportional Reaction", Says Iran After Strikes: Report

Four weeks after Iran attacked Israel with a barrage of ballistic missiles to avenge the strikes on ally Hezbollah, the Jewish state responded at the time of its choosing. The tensions never simmered in the region and now Iran says it is ready to respond to the 'act of aggression'.

Iran is prepared to respond to any Israeli "aggression," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources. "There is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes," Tasnim quotes the sources as saying.

Israel Strikes Back

Iranian state TV reported "strong explosions" around Tehran on Saturday morning, without specifying their cause. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency noted that no rockets or aircraft were reported in the skies over Tehran at the time of the explosions.

Iranian state TV claimed that the blasts heard around Tehran were due to the "activation of the air defence system." "The loud blasts heard around Tehran were related to the activation of the air defence system against the actions of Zionist regime which attacked three locations outside of Tehran city," state TV reported.

Israel-Iran Live Updates: Israel Begins Strikes On Military Targets In Iran

Iranian authorities suggested the noises could be related to defensive measures, hinting at the possibility that Iran's air defence systems had been activated.

In addition to Tehran, residents in the nearby city of Karaj reported hearing blasts. Iranian authorities say that operations at critical sites such as the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and a prominent oil refinery south of Tehran were "normal" and unaffected by the strikes. However, several military bases near Tehran were reportedly targeted by Israeli forces, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

Israeli officials said the attacks are justified as measures of self-defence. IDF's spokesperson Daniel Hagari also urged Israeli citizens to "remain alert and vigilant."

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials are assessing the security situation after the strikes. Meanwhile, Iran has suspended all flights until further notice.

What Happened On October 1

A few hours before midnight, Iran attacked Israel with missiles and rockets after tensions escalated in West Asia following artillery and air strikes on Lebanon to target Hezbollah, a Shia militant outfit and a strong ally of Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Videos show the night sky lighting up with explosions after air raid sirens echoed across the country.

The missiles were raining down on Israel and the Iron Dome and Arrow air defence system were in action to intercept and neutralise the targets. Iran fired over 100 missiles, Israeli media reported and several videos showed intercepted missile debris falling over Israeli cities.