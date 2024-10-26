"Blatant Violation Of Sovereignty": Hamas After Israel Strikes Iran

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, at war with Israel in Gaza, on Saturday said it strongly condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran.

"We... condemn in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the targeting of military sites in several provinces", the movement said in a statement, calling the move "a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security of the region".

