"Blatant Violation Of Sovereignty": Hamas After Israel Strikes Iran

According to Hamas, Israel's strikes on Iran were an "escalation that threatens the security of the region".

Read Time: 1 min
"Blatant Violation Of Sovereignty": Hamas After Israel Strikes Iran
Hamas called Israel's strikes a "blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty".
Jerusalem:

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, at war with Israel in Gaza, on Saturday said it strongly condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran.

"We... condemn in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the targeting of military sites in several provinces", the movement said in a statement, calling the move "a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security of the region".

Hamas, Iran, Israel
