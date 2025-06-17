Advertisement

US Says It Is Deploying More Defensive Capabilities To Middle East

Israel-Iran Conflict: Hegseth did not disclose what military capabilities he sent to the region. But Reuters was the first to report earlier on Monday a deployment of a large number of U.S. military refueling aircraft and the movement of an aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

Pete Hegseth did not disclose what military capabilities he sent to the region.
Washington:

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday he had ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East, as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran drives regional tensions higher.

Hegseth did not disclose what military capabilities he sent to the region. But Reuters was the first to report earlier on Monday a deployment of a large number of U.S. military refueling aircraft and the movement of an aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

"Protecting U.S. forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region," Hegseth said in a post on social media platform X.

