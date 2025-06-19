Israel-Iran Day 7 Live Updates: As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day, Israel said it attacked Iran's Arak nuclear reactor and a nuclear weapons development site in the Natanz area. Meanwhile, an Iranian missile slammed into a hospital in the south of Israel, causing "extensive damage". Israel has vowed to "increase the intensity of attacks" after the hospital was hit.

Moreover, Tel Aviv's residential buildings were hit by another missile. Around 40 people were wounded in the attacks, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.

US President Donald Trump said he was still considering a military strike on Iran's nuclear sites. "I may do it. I may not do it," he said. "Nobody knows what I'm going to do."

However, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the "unconditional surrender" Trump was demanding for, was "threatening and ridiculous" and added that US intervention will lead to "irreparable damage".

Per the Associated Press, Israeli strikes on Iran have killed 639 people and wounded 1,329 others.

