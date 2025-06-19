"Extremely Dangerous": Russia Warns US Against 'Military Intervention' In Iran-Israel War

Russia, on Thursday, warned the United States against 'military intervention' in Iran-Israel war, according to AFP.

"We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences," Russia's foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Moscow has also urged Israel to halt air strikes on the Bushehr nuclear plant as Russian experts have been working there. Bushehr is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, that uses Russian fuel that Russia then takes back when it is spent in order to reduce nuclear proliferation risk.

On Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the US against offering direct military aid to Israel. Ryabkov said, "We caution Washington against even speculative, hypothetical options of this kind. It would be a step that would radically destabilize the entire situation."

Meanwhile, Zakharova said the Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure meant the world was "millimetres" from catastrophe.

"Nuclear facilities are being struck," she told Reuters, adding that the U.N. nuclear safety watchdog had already noted specific damage.

"Where is the (concern from the) entire world community? Where are all the environmentalists? I don't know if they think they are far away and that this (radiation) wave won't reach them. Well, let them read what happened at Fukushima," she said, referring to the 2011 accident at the Japanese nuclear plant.

Per Reuters, US President Donald Trump and his team are considering options including joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

On Wednesday, along with the UAE, Russia had called for an immediate cessation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, and suggested a diplomatic and political solution for Tehran's nuclear issue.

"The imperative of an early cessation of hostilities and intensification of political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of resolving controversial issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme was emphasised," the Kremlin said in a statement after President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.