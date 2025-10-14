Hugs And Kisses: Divided By Hamas, Israeli Couple Reunites After 738 Days

Two years. 738 days. 17,712 hours. That is how long Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or, an Israeli couple had to wait to see and embrace each other. Or is one of the 20 hostages freed as part of a truce deal between Israel and Hamas after two years of captivity in Gaza on Monday.

When Or entered his room at the Re'im crossing, he fell straight into the arms of his girlfriend, Argamani, who was rescued by Israeli forces last year.

A video of their reunion shows the two embracing each other and Or showering kisses on Argamani.

After two years, Avinathan reunites with Noa. pic.twitter.com/VqBURzET8Q — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) October 13, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also shared a picture showing Or tenderly planting a kiss on his partner's cheek while Argamani smiles brightly.

"Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or are reunited at last," the IDF captioned the picture.

Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or are reunited at last ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gw4M3x9Mk4 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

Two years ago, on October 7, Argamani and Or attended the Nova Music Festival to celebrate life but ended up in the "dark tunnels of Gaza." In a social media post on the second anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, Argamani recalled the horror that unfolded on the night of October 7.

"Thousands of young people running in the fields, hundreds of cars trying to escape - all of us begging not to be murdered. October 7 was the last time I saw my partner. In captivity, I asked about Avinatan everywhere I went. I didn't know if he was kidnapped or murdered, but I was afraid to know the answer," she wrote.

Viral footage from the incident showed Argamani being forcibly taken into Gaza on the back of a motorcycle, crying out in desperation.

Argamani, a Chinese-born Israeli citizen, was rescued by the IDF in June last year after being in captivity for 245 days. Since then, she has been advocating for the release of the hostages.

Argamani spent the past two years living in fear and missing her partner "every passing day."

"I hold onto hope, every single day, that this nightmare will end soon, and we'll finally get to live the life we've dreamed of," she wrote days before Israel and Hamas agreed on the peace deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Pens Note On Release Of Avinatan Or

Or worked as an engineer in Nvidia's networking division. Upon release, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared a special letter with the staff.

"I am profoundly moved and deeply grateful to share that, just moments ago, our colleague, Avinatan Or, was released to the Red Cross in Gaza," Huang wrote, as quoted by NY Post. "After two unimaginable years in Hamas captivity, Avinatan has come home."

Huang credited Or's mother, Ditza, for inspiring everyone through her "strength, courage, and unwavering hope."

In his letter, Huang also referenced to several personal losses that hit Nvidia's team in Israel, including the killing of Danielle Waldman and her partner.

"Avinatan - welcome home. Your safe return brings profound relief and joy to the entire Nvidia family. May this moment market the first step toward recovery, renewal, and lasting peace - for all who have been touched by this war," he wrote.

Tears Of Joy Wrap Reunions

Hugs, kisses and tears of joy. It was an emotional day for Israeli hostages reuniting with their families after two long years. IDF shared pictures and videos of hostages meeting their families.

When Eitan Mor, one of the hostages, walked into the room, his father gave him a tight hug and did not leave for several seconds. Mor's mother joined in, and the three embraced each other.

💛 Watch the moment Eitan Mor reunites with his parents: pic.twitter.com/mKajWRBumU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

Another video, a compilation of hugs and tears of joy, reflected the pain and love of families.

Tears of joy. pic.twitter.com/vb7tGZqAY9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

Omri Miran was in the first batch of seven hostages handed over to the Red Cross. Miran was reunited with his daughters, the youngest of whom was only six months old when he was kidnapped. She has little to no memories of her father.

"Daddy's here, Daddy's back. In just a moment, Daddy will give you a hug," Lishay Miran-Lavi told daughters Roni and Alma Miran over a video call ahead of the reunion with Miran.

Miran, an Israeli-Hungarian therapeutic masseur, was taken from his home in kibbutz Nahal Oz in front of his wife Lichay Miran-Lavi and their two small daughters.