As Hezbollah Recovers Nasrallah's Body, Israeli Strikes Kill 105 In Lebanon

Israel on Sunday carried out fresh air strikes on Lebanon on Sunday, two days after it killed Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah in an attack on Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs.

Here Are Top Points On Israel-Hezbollah Clashes: Lebanon claimed fresh Israeli strikes killed 105 people and injured 359 others on Sunday after Israel said it had kept up its bombardment of Hezbollah targets. Lebanon's health ministry said there had been deadly air raids near the main southern city of Sidon, while dozens more had died in the east, in the south, and in and around Beirut. Four people were also killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut on Monday, the first attack on the city itself since the Iran-backed Hezbollah engaged in cross-border fire with Israel after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7 last year, triggering war in Gaza. France on Sunday said a second French national had been killed in Lebanon after a woman died following a south Lebanon blast on Monday. The announcement came as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Lebanon, the first high-level foreign diplomat to visit since the Israeli attacks intensified. Lebanon has said more than 1,000 people have been killed and 6,000 injured since Israel increased the frequency of attacks against Hezbollah members two weeks ago. According to Reuters, the body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been recovered from the site of an Israeli air attack on Beirut and is "intact". His body had no "direct" wounds and it appeared the cause of death was "blunt trauma from the force of the blast", Reuters reported. Israel's military said the air strike that killed Nasrallah had "eliminated" another 20 Hezbollah members after earlier strikes killed top leaders Fuad Shukr and Ibrahim Aqil. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep up the assault on Lebanon, saying he wants to make Israel's northern areas secure again for residents who have been forced to flee due to Hezbollah attacks.

