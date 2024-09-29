Advertisement

Body of Hezbollah Chief Recovered From Site Of Israeli Air Attack In Lebanon: Report

While Hezbollah's statement on Saturday confirming Hassan Nasrallah's death did not say how exactly he was killed nor when his funeral would be, the two sources said his body had no direct wounds.


Cause of death was blunt trauma from the force of the blast, according to reports. (File)
Cairo:

The body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been recovered from the site of an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburbs and is intact, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday.

While Hezbollah's statement on Saturday confirming Nasrallah's death did not say how exactly he was killed nor when his funeral would be, the two sources said his body had no direct wounds and that it appeared the cause of death was blunt trauma from the force of the blast.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

