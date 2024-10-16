"Nothing Like We Saw In Gaza": Israel Shares Video Of Hezbollah Tunnel

The Israeli military today released a video of a tunnel allegedly used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon and said it was "nothing like" the one built by Hamas in Gaza. In a one-minute video, an Israeli troop was seen showing a "hundred-metre" tunnel in south Lebanon with iron doors, "functioning" rooms, AK-47 rifles, a bedroom, a bathroom, storage room of generators, water tanks and two-wheelers.

It was not immediately clear when and where the video was exactly filmed.

Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting across the Lebanese border since the war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7 last year.

"We are crossing the border into south Lebanon to see what Hezbollah has been doing in the villages of south Lebanon. Embedding itself underneath civilian houses preparing for an October 7-style attack on northern Israel," the Israeli soldier can be heard saying in the clip.

Radwan "terrorists could stay here for weeks," she said while referring to Iran-backed Hezbollah's elite units.

"This is nothing like the tunnels we saw in Gaza," she added.

She also showed the tunnel's exit and claimed it was a Lebanese civilian house in southern Lebanon.

Since launching a cross-border ground assault into Lebanon late last month, the Israeli military says it has found multiple tunnel shafts under homes, including one it said was about 25 metres long and crossed into Israel.

On Tuesday, it said its troops in south Lebanon had captured three Hezbollah fighters.

"An underground shaft was located inside a building used by Hezbollah. The forces surrounded the building, where three terrorists of the Radwan Force were entrenched," the military said in a statement.

"They were found alongside many weapons and equipment needed for a long stay," it added.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said it had captured a Hezbollah fighter from an underground tunnel shaft in south Lebanon.