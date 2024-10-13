Advertisement

Israel Army Captures Hezbollah Fighter From Underground Tunnel In Lebanon

The army said that the fighter surrendered to its soldiers, who "interrogated him on-site and then transferred him to a detention facility for further questioning within Israel".

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Israel Army Captures Hezbollah Fighter From Underground Tunnel In Lebanon
The Israeli army launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon on September 30. (File)
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said on Sunday its troops in Lebanon had captured a Hezbollah operator, the first such announcement since it launched a cross-border ground offensive.

"During limited, localised and targeted raids based on precise intelligence... soldiers discovered an underground tunnel shaft," the army said in a statement.

"The troops encircled the building, scanned the tunnel shaft, and discovered an underground compound... where a Hezbollah terrorist was embedded alongside weapons and equipment."

The military did not specify when he was captured, while Hezbollah did not offer an immediate comment.

The army said that the fighter surrendered to its soldiers, who "interrogated him on-site and then transferred him to a detention facility for further questioning within Israel".

In a video clip released with the statement, a group of Israeli soldiers can be seen speaking in Arabic with the Hezbollah fighter as he slowly emerges from the tunnel.

"Come out before your life is over," the Israeli soldiers are heard calling to the Hezbollah fighter.

The fighter then asks the soldiers if they want a cigarette, to which one of the soldiers replies: "Cigarettes, coffee and $5,000."

The Israeli army launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon on September 30, carrying out "targeted raids" in the villages along the border.

The army says it has detected multiple tunnel shafts under homes, including one it said was about 25 meters long and crossed into Israel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Hezbollah Conflict, Israel Hezbollah Update, Israel Hezbollah News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
German Neo-Nazi Dies After Falling Off Adolf Hitler's "Favourite Mountain"
Israel Army Captures Hezbollah Fighter From Underground Tunnel In Lebanon
Chinese Premier May Inaugurate Beijing-Funded Airport In Pak During Visit
Next Article
Chinese Premier May Inaugurate Beijing-Funded Airport In Pak During Visit
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com