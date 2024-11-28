Advertisement

Hezbollah Claims "Victory" Over Israel After Truce Begins

"Victory from God almighty was the ally of the righteous cause," a statement from the Iran-backed group said, adding that its fighters "will remain in total readiness to deal with the Israeli enemy's ambitions and its attacks".

Beirut:

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Wednesday it had achieved "victory" over Israel and that its fighters were at the ready, after a truce between the two sides took effect.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

