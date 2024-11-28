Hezbollah Claims "Victory" Over Israel After Truce Begins

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Wednesday it had achieved "victory" over Israel and that its fighters were at the ready, after a truce between the two sides took effect.

"Victory from God almighty was the ally of the righteous cause," a statement from the Iran-backed group said, adding that its fighters "will remain in total readiness to deal with the Israeli enemy's ambitions and its attacks".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)