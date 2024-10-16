Israeli Military Says 50 Rockets Fired From Lebanon

The Israeli military said around 50 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at the country's north early Wednesday, without any reports of casualties.

"Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area," a military statement said, while Hezbollah said it launched "a large salvo of missiles" at the town of Safed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)