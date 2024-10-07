Advertisement

Airstrikes In Beirut, Hezbollah Hits Israel City Ahead Of Gaza War Anniversary

Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting across the Lebanese border since the war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7 last year.

Read Time:2 mins
Israel continued air strikes in Beirut on Sunday

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged more fire ahead of the first anniversary of the Hamas attack, which triggered a war in Gaza and further escalated tensions in the Middle East.

Here Are Top Points On Middle East Tensions:

  1. Israel continued air strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday as part of its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, where the Iran-backed group is based. 
  2. The Israeli military said it "struck Hezbollah terrorist targets and weapons storage facilities in Beirut". It also said Israeli warplanes hit targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut.
  3. Hezbollah said it hit a military base south of Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, with "Fadi 1" missiles. Israeli media reported 10 people were injured in the country's north.
  4. In the Gaza Strip, at least 26 people were killed when Israeli airstrikes hit a mosque and a school sheltering displaced people on Sunday. Israel said it had conducted "precise strikes on Hamas terrorists".

  5. Israel and Hezbollah started fighting across the Lebanese border after the war in Gaza erupted when Hamas, a Hezbollah ally also backed by Iran, attacked Israeli towns on October 7 last year.
  6. Hamas members killed about 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages. Israel's retaliation has since then killed more than 41,000 people, the majority of them civilians.
  7. More than 2,000 people have also been killed in Lebanon in nearly a year of fighting.
  8. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to achieve victory and said his country's military "completely transformed reality" in the year since Hamas's October 7 attack.
  9. Netanyahu told troops Israel "will win" as they fought in Gaza Strip and Lebanon. 
  10. Tel Aviv may also strike its regional foe Iran, which had fired more than 180 missiles into Israel as a response to Israeli killings of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.


Show full article
Comments

Israel-Hamas War, Israel-Hezbollah War, Middle East Tensions
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
