Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Pounds Gaza With Air Strikes, Says Will 'Increase Attacks'

Israel Palestine War News Live: Israel has asked Gazans to move south out of harm's way

At least 11 Palestinians were killed today after Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes. Palestinian media reported 11 people were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The strikes came hours after Israel warned it would "increase" its attacks in Gaza's north and called on Gazans to move south out of harm's way.

"For your own safety move southward. We will continue to attack in the area of Gaza City and increase attacks," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing to Israeli reporters.

Earlier on Saturday, the first humanitarian aid convoy of 20 trucks to be allowed into the Gaza Strip since war broke out on October 7 arrived through the Rafah border crossing.

Israel started its "total siege" of Gaza after an October 7 cross-border attack on its cities by Hamas members, who killed 1,400 people.

Gaza's Health Ministry has said that Israel's air and missile strikes had killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

