Joe Biden, Israeli PM Say Flow Of Critical Aid Into Gaza To Continue

The leaders affirmed that there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed Sunday after a second aid convoy reached Gaza from Egypt that such assistance will continue, as Israel keeps attacking the Hamas-ruled territory, the White House said.

"The leaders affirmed that there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza," the White House said after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)