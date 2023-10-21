Amid War, Hamas Says Working With Mediators To Release 'Civilian' Hostages

Gaza's Islamist rulers said they were "working with all mediators in order to release hostages.

Hamas said Friday, after the release of two American women, that it was working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to release "civilian" hostages taken during their October 7 attacks on Israel.

Gaza's Islamist rulers said they were "working with all mediators to implement the movement's decision to close the civilian (hostage) file if appropriate security conditions allow."

The group said that Americans Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan were freed following efforts by Qatar and Egypt.

