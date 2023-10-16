Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Over 1 Million Gazans Displaced, Israeli Army Awaits Political Nod To Launch Attack

Israel-Hams War Live: Israel was caught off-guard by Hamas group last weekend (File)

Over one million people in Gaza have been displaced as Israel prepares for ground assault after unprecedented attacked launced by Palestine's Hamas group. Israeli troops now wait for a political go-ahead to launch ground invasion.

Israel was caught off-guard by Hamas last weekend as the group attacked its civilians. Israel in response has also launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza stripped and stopped food and electricity supply to the region.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reportedly said that Hamas group's actions "do not represent Palestinian people", according to news agency Reuters.

Here are the Live Updates on Israel-Hamas War:

Oct 16, 2023 05:50 (IST) President Mahmoud Abbas Says Hamas' Actions Don't Represent Palestinians: Report

