Israel Denies Reports Of Gaza Ceasefire As Many Wait At Rafah Border

As hundreds queue up at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and war-hit Gaza Strip, Israel has denied reports that it has agreed to a ceasefire to let Gaza residents escape into Egypt.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied reports of Tel Aviv agreeing to any such ceasefire plan, news agency AFP reported this afternoon.

This comes after reports that Israel, US and Egypt have agreed on a ceasefire plan under which Israel will pause its attack and Egypt will open the border crossing to let Gaza civilians escape.

Gaza is a narrow strip of land that has the Mediterranean Sea to its west, Israel to its east and north, and Egypt to its southwest. The Strip, which is under Israel's close surveillance, has two exits - Erez Crossing into Israel and Rafah Crossing with Egypt. Gaza has no airport. Israel controls its airspace and its waters too.

Ever since the Hamas attacks in Israel last weekend, which left 1,300 dead, Israel has launched an all-attack attack on Hamas' stronghold Gaza. Following airstrikes in the densely-populated Strip that have already claimed about 2,670 lives, Tel Aviv is now prepping for a ground offensive to free hostages taken by Hamas and target its leaders who planned the attack.

Voices across the world have expressed concerns over the human cost of the war in Gaza, which has a population of about 2 million. Israel had earlier asked Gaza city residents to move towards the south of the Strip to avoid being caught in the crossfire. The UN has opposed the mass relocation order, flagging the "devastating humanitarian consequences" such a mass movement could have.

Following the Hamas attacks on Israel, the borders to both Israel and Egypt had been shut, leaving Gaza residents with no escape route.