Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes early today and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.

Israel's attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip's centre and north, Palestinian media reported. A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.

Health authorities in Gaza said at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel's two-week bombardment that began after a Hamas Oct. 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,400 people were killed and 212 were taken into Gaza as hostages.

The Israeli military said Sunday that one of its tanks had "accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post" near the border with Gaza as the army bombards the Palestinian enclave.

The Egyptian military said the blast had caused "minor injuries" but did not give details.

"The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident" near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said.



A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom. The incident is being investigated and the details are under review.



The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident. - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 22, 2023

Israeli aircraft killed Muhammad Katamash, the deputy head of the Hamas terrorist organization's regional artillery array in Gaza on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced.

Katamash was responsible for fire and artillery management in the terror group's Central Camps Brigade and played a significant role in the planning and execution of the organization's fire plans against Israel in all rounds of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Other targets of Israeli strikes included the head of a rocket firing squad and a Hamas operative who approached the Gaza border fence in the northern part of the Strip.

