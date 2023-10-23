'Total Disregard': US Claims Hamas Stopping Civilians From Leaving Gaza

Antony Blinken called it as a total disregard for civilians of any kind who are stuck in Gaza.

The United States has recently informed that Hamas group is preventing the Americans stuck in Gaza from leaving as Israel continues to carry out airstrikes in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a recent interview to an American news channel said that Hamas is blocking Americans in Gaza from leaving.

"To date, at least, Hamas has blocked them from leaving, showing once again, its total disregard for civilians of any kind who are stuck in Gaza," Blinken said.

The Rafah Border Crossing or Rafah Crossing Point is the sole crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. It is located on the Gaza-Egypt border, which was recognized by the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

Hamas on Friday released two Americans among some 200 hostages they abducted in brutal October 7 attacks in Israel and indicated that more could follow.

The United States on Saturday welcomed the arrival of aid trucks from Egypt in the war-torn Gaza Strip, and urged all parties to keep the Rafah crossing open.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged "all parties to keep the Rafah crossing open to enable the continued movement of aid that is imperative to the welfare of the people of Gaza," according to a statement.

On October 7, Hamas group entered into Israel from Gaza and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burned to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, more than 4,100 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.