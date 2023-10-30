Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Expands Ground Operations, Pounds Gaza's North

Israel-Hamas war live updates:
Over 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes
Israel today continued to bombard Gaza as its troops pressed into the enclave with a ground assault. Israel has been pounding Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7 and killed about 1,400 people. The Hamas operatives also took at least 239 hostages.
According to the Israeli government, more than half the hostages held by Hamas have foreign passports from 25 countries, including 54 Thai nationals.
Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip on Sunday said that 8,005 people - including 3,324 minors - had been killed.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "crush" Hamas operatives, who have an extensive tunnel network in and around Gaza City.
Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:
"Help Americans In Gaza Leave Safely": Biden Tells Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday and discussed the situation in Gaza.
"We discussed efforts to secure the release of hostages and help Americans in Gaza leave safely, and I underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," Mr Biden said.
"I reiterated that Israel has every right to defend its citizens from terrorism and a responsibility to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law which prioritizes the protection of civilians," he added.
Biden, Egypt President Discuss Humanitarian Aid To War-Torn Gaza
US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and expressed his appreciation for Egypt's role in efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to war-torn Gaza.
According to White House, the two leaders committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning Sunday and then continuously.
"They also discussed the importance of protecting civilian lives, respect for international humanitarian law, and ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza are not displaced to Egypt or any other nation," the White House said in a statement.
Mr Biden also briefed President Sisi on US efforts to ensure that "regional actors not expand" the conflict in Gaza and also on continuing efforts to secure the release of hostages.
Mr Biden and Mr Sisi affirmed their commitment to work together to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Israel-Hamas War: Phone, Internet Cuts In Gaza Hampers Rescue Operations
The phone and internet cuts in Gaza have hampered rescue operations. The cuts appeared to ease on Sunday, but telecoms provider Paltel said that Israeli air strikes again had knocked out internet and phone service in parts of the enclave's northern sections, where the Hamas group has command centres.
Video: Israeli Battle Tanks Strike Hamas In Northern Gaza
Two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions, Israel on Sunday released a video showing its battle tanks in northern Gaza. According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF), IAF aircraft, guided by IDF troops, struck Hamas structures and killed "multiple terrorists".
"Anti-tank missile launch posts and observation posts were struck," the IDF said.
Some pictures posted on social media platforms also showed Israeli troops waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. NDTV could not verify the images.
