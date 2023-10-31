US Says Does Not Back Israel-Hamas Ceasefire 'At This Time'

More than 7,000 people have been killed in Israeli bumbardment in GAza since war began

The United States does not support current calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said Monday, adding that "pauses" to get aid into Gaza should be considered instead.

"We do not believe that a ceasefire is the right answer right now," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. "We do not support a ceasefire at this time."

