Gaza Ceasefire 'Will Not Happen': Netanyahu

Israel-Hamas war has been going on since October 7 (File)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a ceasefire in the Gaza war "will not happen" as it would be "to surrender" to Hamas.

Netanyahu also told a press conference that other countries must give more help in the struggle to free more than 230 hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7 attacks. He said the international community must demand the captives "be freed immediately, unconditionally".

