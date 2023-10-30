Hamas Releases Video Of 3 Women Hostages, Netanyahu Says 'Cruel Propaganda'

Israel says at least 239 people were kidnapped in the raids launched on October 7

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday denounced as "cruel psychological propaganda" a Hamas video the Palestinian group said showed three hostages seized by operatoves in massive October 7 attacks.

"This is cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-ISIS," Netanyahu said in comments released by his office soon after the video was released, likening the Gaza militants to the Islamic State group.

Netanyahu named the three women as Yelena Trupanob, Daniel Aloni and Rimon Kirsht, and vowed "to bring all the abducted and missing people home".

Israel says at least 239 people were kidnapped in the raids launched on October 7 and 1,400 were killed. Hamas says more than 8,300 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip since.





