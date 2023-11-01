Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Blinken To Visit Israel For Second Time Since War Began

Israel-Hamas War: More than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza so far.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit to Israel on Friday, US State Department said on Tuesday. This will be Blinken's second visit to Israel since war began.

"Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region," US State Department spokesman said in his statement.

The visit comes as Israel intensifies its ground offensive in Gaza amid deepening humanitarian crisis.

Earlier On Tuesday, Isareli military carried out air strikes on densely populated Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing dozens of people.

Israel also claimed that the top commander of Hamas, who was involved in October 7 attack, was also killed in air strike on Gaza.

Hamas, however, dismissed Israel's claim and said that no one of its leaders was present in the camp during the attack.

According to Gaza health ministry, more than 8,000 people have been killed, mostly children and women, in Israeli bombardments since war began on October 7.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war: