'Dozens Killed' In New Gaza Refugee Camp Strike, Says Hamas

Rescuers said "whole families" were killed on Wednesday. (File)

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days had killed and wounded "dozens" Wednesday at the territory's biggest refugee camp, Jabalia.

It said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes", a day after Israel acknowledged the first strikes, saying they targeted a top Hamas commander.

Images obtained by AFP showed major damage and rescuers said "whole families" were killed Wednesday, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed.

